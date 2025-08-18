Madhya Pradesh: No Takers For AIIMS Bhopal Training Offer | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two years after AIIMS Bhopal rolled out its skill upgradation training programmes for UG, PG and paramedical students from other medical colleges, not a single student has been sent for training.

AIIMS had designed these programmes to enhance practical and clinical skills through internships, short-term studentships and observership. It also promotes a patient-centric learning model with case-based learning, small group teaching and targeted skill acquisition.

Several departments, including Pharmacology, offer specialised modules to boost academic and research capabilities.

But medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh say there has been no formal communication, nor was the programme structured as a mutual exchange.

Dr R.K.S. Dhakar, dean of Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, said, “We have not sent our UG/PG students to AIIMS Bhopal for skill improvement. Firstly, it was not an exchange programme between AIIMS and our college, which is already very old and prestigious.

Secondly, AIIMS launched such training, but neither sent any proposal nor communicated with us.”

Dr Nagendra Singh, medical superintendent of Shahdol Medical College, said, “AIIMS Bhopal offers a range of options for skill enhancement, from internships to specialised departmental training.

But not a single student from our college has been sent for such training due to lack of proper communication or clear guidelines.”

A non-starter

No formal exchange agreement between AIIMS and state colleges

Lack of direct communication from AIIMS to colleges

No official proposal or guidelines received

Colleges question need, citing own infrastructure and legacy.