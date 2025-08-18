'No Role In Appointments Of DCC Chief,'Says Congress State President Patwari | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari has denied having any role in appointment of district Congress Committee presidents.

The names of the DCC chiefs were decided by AICC, clarified Patwari while talking to media persons here on Monday. Former minister Jaivardhan Singh, who was also present in the press conference said that the party leaders in state will comply with the AICC decision in letter and spirit.

Resentment is brewing among the Congress leaders following the appointment of 71 DCC chiefs in the state.

AICC office bearers had spoken to the party leaders in the state before giving them the responsibility of DCC chief, those who agreed accepted the responsibility, while there were a few who chose to keep away and so their names were dropped, said Patwari.

Singh, the Raghogarh MLA said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had decided to handover the district to the ‘strongest leader of the district’, and thus the selection of names were done keeping this in mind and he name was also chosen considering this, said Singh, adding that he was happy to take the responsibility assigned by the AICC.

Rallies on ‘Vote Theft’ from August 25th to September 5th

PCC chief Jitu Patwari said that in support of Rahul Gandhi, ‘Vote Theft’ nationwide campaign, the party members will take out rallies across the state from August 25 to September 5. National leaders will participate in these rallies, he added