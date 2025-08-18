Bhopal: Loading Auto With Animal Meat Seized, Bajrang Dal Cries Foul | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Aishbagh on Monday after Bajrang Dal workers intercepted a loading autorickshaw carrying unidentified animal meat.

The incident took place near Kammu ka Bagh where workers stopped the vehicle and caught a youth and handed him over to police. Kammu ka Bagh is located in Narela Assembly constituency, which minister Vishvas Sarang represents.

According to Aishbag police officials, Bajrang Dal members claimed that the seized consignment was beef. The workers staged protest on road near Kammu ka Bagh, raising slogans and demanding strict action.

Over 50 activists gathered at the spot and created a ruckus till senior police officials intervened. The case is under investigation with police examining the source of meat and possible links to a larger network.

Animal slaughter

Additional police commissioner Bittu Sharma said two suspects were taken into custody for questioning. The initial investigation points to Aman Lala allegedly involved in animal slaughter. Police are currently verifying his identity and possible role in the case, Sharma added.

Take immediate action: Minister

Minister Vishvas Sarang asked officials to take immediate and strict action. He said those responsible should be charged under National Security Act and their benami properties be seized.

“The culprits have been arrested but more people may be involved. Administration must act firmly. Cow is revered by everyone and such acts will not be tolerated. Action should be taken in a manner that it becomes an example,” Sarang said.

"If any suspicious activity is found in cow dairy linked to the case, then the dairy should be demolished," Sarang told police officials. The dairy is situated in Kammu ka Bagh where the incident took place.