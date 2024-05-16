Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Rajmata Madhavi Raje Cremated In Gwalior; Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla & Jagdish Devda Attend Final Rites; Visuals Surface

Son Jyotiraditya Scindia gets emotional while lighting mother's the funeral pyre | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The cremation ceremony of ‘Rajmata’ Madhavi Raje Scindia was performed at Scindia Chhtari in presence of her son Jyotiraditya Scindia, daughter-in-law Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and grandson Mahanaryanam Scindia on Thursday evening.

Several politicians like MP CM Mohan Yadav, MP Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla & Jagdish Devda, BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya reached Gwalior to attend the last rites of their colleague's mother.

The demise of Rajmata has saddened not only Gwalior but the entire central state and beyond as politicians from different parties and states also expressed their grief for the departed soul including Congress’s Kamal Nath & Jitu Patwari, Union Minister Natin Gadkari, Bihar’s deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and more.

MP leaders pay last tribute to Madhavi Raje Scindia

Leaders from the political-sphere are visiting one-by-one to pay their last tributes to Rajmata. Around 5 in the evening, MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reached Gwalior and offered his condolence to Scindia family.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla arrived to pay homage to Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"He said that it is an irreparable loss that Rajmata ji is leaving like this.. Rajmata has always had a special influence in this entire region," he added.

Reason of demise

Rajmata succumbed to pneumonia and sepsis at the age of 76 after fighting the disease for over three months on May 15 at Delhi AIIMS.

Who was Rajmata?

Madhavi Raje Scindia, the prominent figure of Gwalior Royal family and mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Sindia, was born in 1948. She was the wife of late Madhavrao Scindia. She was the great-granddaughter of Nepal’s Prime Minister and maharaja of Kaski. She belongef from the royal family, Rana Rajvansh of Nepal.