Madhya Pradesh: Inter Faith Marriage Invalid Sans Conversion, cites MP High Court

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of MP High Court at Jabalpur has said that inter-faith marriage was invalid without conversion. The bench further said that children of inter-faith couple would also have no right on parental property.

On April 25, 2024, a couple (29-year-old man and 25-year-old girl) of Anuppur had moved district collector's office demanding security for their inter-faith marriage. However, the demand was rejected.

The couple later moved the High Court. On Thursday Justice Vishal Dhagat rejected their demand.

HC further said, 'Couple can maintain live-in relationship but marriage will not be valid and their children will not have any right on parental property and it will not be registered.'

Government lawyer KS Baghel said, 'Such marriage will not be registered until the couple embraces same faith. Girl's parents had opposed her inter-faith marriage.'

Advocate Dinesh Upadhyaya who appeared on behalf of the couple, said, 'HC rejected our demand stating that without conversion, inter-faith marriage is not valid. Couple may go for live-in relationship but their marriage will not be treated as legally valid. However, we have told the court that this is special marriage and there is a provision in the Special Marriage Act and permission should be granted.'