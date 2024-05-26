'Keh Rahe Hai Vo Mera Ghar Nahi...': Dalljiet Kaur Hints At Husband Nikhil Patel DENYING Their Marriage, Deletes Post Later

The news of trouble in the paradise of television actress Dalljiet Kaur and husband Nikhil Patel only 10 months after their marriage has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. The actress who tied the knot in March last year has reportedly separated from Nikhil Patel and is now staying in India.

While Dalljiet has been refraining to speak about the same, the actress accused Nikhil of having an extra marital affair yesterday through her social media stories. The actress took to her Instagram handle yet again today and shared a cryptic post stating that Nikhil believes he is not married to her. The actress also questioned 'SN,' the 'mystery girl' she spoke about yesterday through her Instagram stories too and asked her if she too believes that Nikhil is not married to her. She however went ahead to delete the post a few minutes later.

Sharing a video of herself in a bridal attire, Dalljiet wrote, '' मेरे कपड़े, मेरा चूड़ा, मेरा मंदिर, मेरा हर समान वहीं है, मेरा घर वहीं है ... मेरे बच्चे के कपड़े, किताबें और उम्मीद अपने पिता से... सब वहीं है... मेरा ससुराल.. मेरे हाथों से बनायी हुई तस्वीर उस्स दीवार पर ... वहीं है, हर दीवान पे मेरी साड़ी वहीं है...पति कह रहें हैं कि वो मेरा घर नहीं, कह रहे हैं कि शादी कभी हुई ही नहीं ।क्या वो घर मेरा है? SN आपका क्या कहना है? क्या निखिल मेरे पति हैं? क्या हुई नहीं हमारी शादी आपके हिसाब से भी?'' (''My clothes, my bangles, my temple, all my belongings are there, my house is there... my child's clothes, books and hope from his father... everything is there... my in-laws, The picture made by me is on the wall... it is there, my saree is there on every divan... Husband is saying that it is not my house, he is saying that the marriage never took place. Is that house mine? SN What do you say? Is Nikhil my husband? Is our marriage not complete even according to you?)

The actress, in another video shared by her yesterday had questioned 'SN' asking her if she has a 'kid' too.