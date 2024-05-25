 Dalljiet Kaur EXPOSES Husband Nikhil Patel's Extramarital Affair: 'Some Dignity For Kids Would've Been Good' (PHOTO)
Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with a Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023.

Rumours about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's separation first made headlines in February this year, though there has been no official confirmation. More recently, the actress shared a cryptic social media post hinting at her husband's alleged extramarital affair.

Sharing a photo of Nikhil on her Instagram story, she wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding.The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good!"

"Atleast u should have left your wife little dignity publically as I was quiet about a lot of other things too," added Dalljiet.

Check out the photo:

Earlier, the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram and wrote, "She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not to let her fall. She waits. Hey SN do u have a kid too?"

She also initiated a poll on her Instagram stories, asking her fans, "What’s your thought on extramarital affairs?" She provided three options: the girl, the husband, or the wife.

Take a look:

Dalljiet moved to Nairobi, Kenya, with her son Jaydon after her wedding with Nikhil. A few months ago, the actress returned to India and currently resides in Bangalore.

Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage, while Dalljiet has a son from her first marriage with Shalin Bhanot.

Dalljiet married television actor Shalin Bhanot in 2009 and became parents to a son, Jaydon, in 2014.

However, the marriage ended after the actress accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

