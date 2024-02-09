Dalljiet Kaur's Team Asks Fans To 'Respect Her Kids' Privacy' Amid Separation Rumours With Husband Nikhil Patel

It appears like Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage is in trouble after the actress deleted all their wedding pictures from her social media handle and also dropped 'Patel' surname from her bio on Instagram. Soon after, fans started speculating if the couple was headed for a separation.

Amid the separation rumours, Dalljiet's team issued an official statement that stated that the actress wants her fans to respect her kids' privacy.

The statement reads, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023. Post-marriage, she moved to Nairobi, Kenya, along with her son Jaydon. Nikhil also has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Kaur was earlier married to television actor Shalin Bhanot. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and became parents to a son, Jaydon, in 2014. However, the marriage ended after the actress accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce.