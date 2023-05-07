How I Met My Life Partner: Dalljiet Kaur Patel on finding true love once again, 'It's beautiful to have a complete family now'

Dalljiet Kaur Patel with husband Nikhil Patel | Pics: Instagram/kaurdalljiet

Dalljiet Kaur Patel is married to entrepreneur Nikhil Patel and lives with him in Kenya. The two single parents — Dalljiet has a son, Jaydon while Nikhil has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika — have rediscovered the joys of a complete family. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the TV actress spills the beans about her beautiful love story. Excerpts:

How and when did you meet Nikhil?

I met Nik in Dubai at a friend’s party and I noticed that he was wearing blue nail polish!

What was your initial reaction when you met Nikhil?

I think there was an initial attraction. I had mixed opinions; my first impression was, ‘Is he gay? Why is he wearing blue nail polish?’ And then I came to know he is a proud father of two girls and that’s why he is wearing blue nail polish. As a single parent, I was also on the lookout for a responsible man.

What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

He took great pride in being a dad of two girls. His etiquette was impeccable; he was very polite, very well-spoken and well mannered. It is really nice to have chivalrous men in the current generation. So, it was really refreshing to meet somebody who pulls your chair so that you can sit down.

Did you keep thinking about him once you came home and did you think of meeting up?

I don’t know about Nik. I’ve never asked him this, but yes, I kept thinking about him. It’s because he kept talking about his daughters; wearing parenthood on his sleeves with so much pride.

Who took the initiative to meet up?

I think it was a coincidence. I was in Dubai again, and he flew down there as well. We both had gone there for something personal, and we ended up meeting.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

Our first date was very beautiful. We walked almost six to seven hours on Blue Waters. There’s this whole bridge that we walked all night and the first date was at Shake Shack where we ate our first burgers. Looking at the Dubai eye, sitting by the water and talking about life was extremely romantic.

What did he get for you on your first date?

Honestly, I don't remember if he got anything, but he took me out for a beautiful date — that day was really special for me. Since then, he has given me so many surprises, one after the other. He is a very thoughtful and extremely romantic partner.

Who said I love you first?

Nik.

Who is possessive between the two?

Nik is extremely possessive. Now I realise that he’s possessive in a romantic way.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

It’s Nik again. He is learning to be a bit casual because of me, and I’m learning to be a bit particular because of him.

Who is more short-tempered between the two?

I react instantly, but he knows how to cool me down. He is calm.

Who proposed?

Nik proposed to me on January 3 in Nepal in a museum, which was an old temple. It is a tourist place and the cameramen were set up there before we entered. Everything was staged beautifully. Our kids were involved in the surprise. We felt the magic of finding love again.

How does it feel to be living in Kenya after your marriage?

I’m still adapting. It’s not easy to shift to another country. But I have such a beautiful family, our kids are very happy, we have shifted to a new town house. I want to produce, direct and act. Soon I will be doing a lot of work in Nairobi.

Did either of you face opposition when you decided to get married?

There was absolutely no problem, our respective parents were very happy when they met us. I spent a lot of time with his family and he spent a lot of time with mine. He has been raised in the western world, but his family has taught him to respect our tradition and culture.

What is your takeaway from this marriage?

Our coming together has been especially good for the kids. It has given them a lot of confidence. It's beautiful to have a complete family now.