Shalin Bhanot opens up on attending ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding: 'I wish...'

Shalin Bhanot | Pic Credit: Instagram

Shalin Bhanot is currently making news for his new show, Bekaaboo, which will air on Colors TV soon.As we all know, his ex-wife, Daljiet Kaur, is all set to remarry and is going to tie the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel.

After Haldi, Sangeet, and other rituals, the duo will finally be a married couple today. Actor Shalin Bhanot recently talked about whether he is attending Dalljiet and Nikhil’s marriage, co-parenting Jaydon, and many more. Scroll down to find out!

His response to their wedding

In a recent media interview with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 16 star was asked if he plans to attend the couple's wedding and his reaction to it.

To this, he replied, "I wish the very best to Dalljiet. She is about to start her new life, and I will pray to God that she receives all the love, care, and happiness she deserves. Dalljiet and Jaydon have my undivided attention."

On attending the wedding and co-parenting Jaydon

After their wedding, Dalljiet Kaur will move to Kenya along with Nikhil and her son, Jaydon. When the actor was asked how he would make time for Jaydon and meet him as the distance between them increased, he stated, "He isn’t going very far. We are just 5-6 hours away. It's not a big deal, and I can go meet him whenever I want."

He further added, "What’s more important is that Dalljiet and Jaydon will now get a complete life."

He then disclosed that he will be shooting for his new show on March 18, which is also their wedding day. So, he hasn’t thought about attending the wedding.

"Bekaaboo is my first priority right now, and I want to give it my 200 percent," he concluded.