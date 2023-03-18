 Shalin Bhanot opens up on attending ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding: 'I wish...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShalin Bhanot opens up on attending ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding: 'I wish...'

Shalin Bhanot opens up on attending ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding: 'I wish...'

The Bekaaboo star wished Dalljiet and Nikhil good luck and stated that his new show is currently his priority.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Shalin Bhanot | Pic Credit: Instagram

Shalin Bhanot is currently making news for his new show, Bekaaboo, which will air on Colors TV soon.As we all know, his ex-wife, Daljiet Kaur, is all set to remarry and is going to tie the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel.

After Haldi, Sangeet, and other rituals, the duo will finally be a married couple today. Actor Shalin Bhanot recently talked about whether he is attending Dalljiet and Nikhil’s marriage, co-parenting Jaydon, and many more. Scroll down to find out!

Read Also
Watch: Soundarya Sharma calls Sajid Khan 'babes' amid affair rumours, Shalin Bhanot asks 'are you...
article-image

His response to their wedding

In a recent media interview with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 16 star was asked if he plans to attend the couple's wedding and his reaction to it.

To this, he replied, "I wish the very best to Dalljiet. She is about to start her new life, and I will pray to God that she receives all the love, care, and happiness she deserves. Dalljiet and Jaydon have my undivided attention."

Read Also
Watch: Soundarya Sharma calls Sajid Khan 'babes' amid affair rumours, Shalin Bhanot asks 'are you...
article-image

On attending the wedding and co-parenting Jaydon 

After their wedding, Dalljiet Kaur will move to Kenya along with Nikhil and her son, Jaydon. When the actor was asked how he would make time for Jaydon and meet him as the distance between them increased, he stated, "He isn’t going very far. We are just 5-6 hours away. It's not a big deal, and I can go meet him whenever I want."

He further added, "What’s more important is that Dalljiet and Jaydon will now get a complete life."

He then disclosed that he will be shooting for his new show on March 18, which is also their wedding day. So, he hasn’t thought about attending the wedding.

"Bekaaboo is my first priority right now, and I want to give it my 200 percent," he concluded.

Read Also
Bekaaboo actor Shalin Bhanot reveals, 'I have no regrets of not winning Bigg Boss 16'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shalin Bhanot opens up on attending ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding: 'I wish...'

Shalin Bhanot opens up on attending ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's wedding: 'I wish...'

Hansika Motwani's mother demanded ₹5 lakh per minute from groom Sohael Khaturiya during wedding -...

Hansika Motwani's mother demanded ₹5 lakh per minute from groom Sohael Khaturiya during wedding -...

Lawrence Bishnoi says the goal of his life is to kill Salman Khan: 'His ego is bigger than Ravana'

Lawrence Bishnoi says the goal of his life is to kill Salman Khan: 'His ego is bigger than Ravana'

Jubilee: Vikramaditya Motwane's new web show starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari to...

Jubilee: Vikramaditya Motwane's new web show starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan dance to AP Dhillon's Summer High at Alanna Panday's wedding

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan dance to AP Dhillon's Summer High at Alanna Panday's wedding