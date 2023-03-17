Bekaaboo actor Shalin Bhanot reveals, 'I have no regrets of not winning Bigg Boss 16'

Shalin Bhanot | Pic: Instagram/shalinbhanot

Shalin Bhanot made it to the top five of the Bigg Boss 16 finale but was its fourth runner up. The popular TV actor will soon be seen alongside Eisha Singh in Bekaaboo. The show, which will be telecast on Colors TV from March 18, is produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

When did you turn Bekaaboo for the first time in real life and for what?

Main har pal Bekaaboo rehta hoon. This show will be airing soon and right now I am feeling Bekaaboo to know how people will be reacting to it. Since I know the intriguing story, I want to know their opinion as well… keeping my fingers crossed.

Do you feel your competitors are not happy with your progress?

I don’t know what is in their mind. If I can inspire anybody in any manner I will be grateful. I never compete with anybody. I just like to improve on my craft and keep on doing good work.

Do you regret not winning Bigg Boss 16?

I have no regrets. It was a blessing for me. The day I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I could fully concentrate on Bekaaboo. If I had not been out, probably, it would have not been possible for me to give time in totality to this show.

Shalin Bhanot's tattoos for the show | Pic: Lipika Varma

Your character Ranav sports several tattoos in the show. Are they real or fake ones?

I remove them every day. They get rubbed out on their own at times. It’s really a tedious job. They are basically stickers so it doesn’t take a lot of time. When they get rubbed off at certain places, then it is problematic as we have to fill it up with a sketch pen.

Are you doing Khatron Ke khiladi?

I don't think Bekaaboo will give me that time to do anything else right now. However, if the channel asks me to be their item girl, I will happily do that for them!

You have the persona of a hero. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is known to launch many people. Do you see any opportunity to move to films?

I would love to do anything if it is beautifully written. TV and celluloid is just a medium. Now, I think there is no difference between a small and big screen. If the character is good and the makers are brilliant, even if I am offered a five minute job I will do it.

You have enjoyed immense fame ever since you began your career. How do you sustain your fame?

I have a lot of gratitude towards God and my parents. I am what I am because of them. There is no contribution of mine in what I am appearance wise. People love me and like to watch my work so I don’t take it as fame but as their gratitude and affection towards me. I understand nothing is permanent. Today there is something, tomorrow that may not be there with us.

What about your love life? Are you dating anyone currently?

I am in love and a fully committed relationship with Bekaaboo. It makes me a dull boy to every girl. If they think I am okay or decent enough please contact me. I am dying to fall in love. My mom is waiting for a girl to enter my life. Ahacha rishta please bhejein meri mummy ko bhi chahiye.