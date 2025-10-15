 Pankaj Dheer Death: Old Videos Of The Actor As Karna In Mahabharat Go Viral, Fans Pay Tribute
Clips and scenes of Pankaj Dheer as Karna, one of the most powerful characters in the Mahabharat, have gone viral on. Fans are revisiting his intense monologues, battle sequences, and emotional dialogues, calling him "the most dignified Karna ever portrayed on Indian television"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's epic television series Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 15) after battling cancer. He was 68. Following the heartbreaking news, social media has been flooded with emotional tributes and nostalgic posts from fans, colleagues, and admirers who grew up watching his performance.

Clips and scenes of Dheer as Karna, one of the most powerful characters in the Mahabharat, have gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Fans are revisiting his intense monologues, battle sequences, and emotional dialogues, calling him "the most dignified Karna ever portrayed on Indian television."

article-image

One user wrote, "Mahabharat's Karna, Pankaj Dheer ji, dies after battling cancer. By far the best scene of महाभारत। Pankaj Dheer ji made my favourite character कर्ण , Immortal."

"The man who made Karan immortal with his acting. RIP Legend," wrote another user.

"Thank you for making our childhood memories so special. May his soul rest in eternal peace," read another comment.

Check out some other clips here:

Pankaj Dheer's performance as Karna in Mahabharat earned him immense respect. Apart from Mahabharat, he appeared in several television shows and films, including Chandrakanta, Baadshah, and Soldier.

The late actor's son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor, is yet to release an official statement on his death. However, industry colleagues and fans alike are remembering Dheer as a humble, dedicated artist whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and viewers.

