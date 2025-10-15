Pankaj Dheer Death: Anupam Kher, Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj And More Bollywood & TV Celebrities Mourn Late Actor's Demise

Instagram: Anupam Kher / Pankaj Dheer / Nitish Bharadwaj

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 68 years old and starred in many TV shows and movies. The actor was famously known for portraying the character of Karn in the TV show Mahabharat. His funeral was attended by Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan and others. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities took social media to mourn Dheer's demise.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, shared an emotional post on Instagram. He wrote, "We all must depart one day. But more importantly we must live in a way that the world will remember us fondly & respectfully. Team Mahabharat has lost yet another jewel- a sensitive rugged actor with a great sense of humor & a heart of gold. The 1 st angry young man of Indian heritage literature is gone. May his soul attain its SADGATI & Eternal Peace (sic)."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about my friend and fellow actor in many movies #PankajDheerDeath. He was a very jovial and a helpful person. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family and friends the strength to deal with this loss. Om Shanti!"

Deeply saddened to know about my friend and fellow actor in many movies #PankajDheerDeath. He was a very jovial and a helpful person. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family and friends the strength to deal with this loss. Om Shanti! 💔🕉

Shagun Pandey, who worked with Dheer in Badho Bahu, shared on Instagram, "Rest in peace Dheer saab , my first lessons to exist in this industry were from you. Miss you saab (sic)."

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the passing of #PankajDheer ji. A powerful performer and a dignified presence on and off screen. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)."

Om Shanti 🙏

Many other celebs like Esha Deol, Sudhir Mishra, Jibraan Khan, and others also posted about Pankaj Dheer's demise. Check out their posts below...

Really nice guy . Terrific presence . Knew him well when I first came to Mumbai . His Dad , if I remember right, was a Documentary film maker . Too young to die . RIP . https://t.co/FMlv92tuB8 — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) October 15, 2025

