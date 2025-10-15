 Pankaj Dheer Death: Anupam Kher, Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj And More Bollywood & TV Celebrities Mourn Late Actor's Demise
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPankaj Dheer Death: Anupam Kher, Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj And More Bollywood & TV Celebrities Mourn Late Actor's Demise

Pankaj Dheer Death: Anupam Kher, Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj And More Bollywood & TV Celebrities Mourn Late Actor's Demise

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 68 years old and starred in many TV shows and movies. The actor was famously known for portraying the character of Karn in the TV show Mahabharat. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Anupam Kher / Pankaj Dheer / Nitish Bharadwaj

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 68 years old and starred in many TV shows and movies. The actor was famously known for portraying the character of Karn in the TV show Mahabharat. His funeral was attended by Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan and others. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities took social media to mourn Dheer's demise.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, shared an emotional post on Instagram. He wrote, "We all must depart one day. But more importantly we must live in a way that the world will remember us fondly & respectfully. Team Mahabharat has lost yet another jewel- a sensitive rugged actor with a great sense of humor & a heart of gold. The 1 st angry young man of Indian heritage literature is gone. May his soul attain its SADGATI & Eternal Peace (sic)."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about my friend and fellow actor in many movies #PankajDheerDeath. He was a very jovial and a helpful person. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family and friends the strength to deal with this loss. Om Shanti!"

Read Also
Pankaj Dheer Death: Old Videos Of The Actor As Karna In Mahabharat Go Viral, Fans Pay Tribute
article-image

Shagun Pandey, who worked with Dheer in Badho Bahu, shared on Instagram, "Rest in peace Dheer saab , my first lessons to exist in this industry were from you. Miss you saab (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Sports Department Plans New Facilities, Youth Initiatives Across Mumbai
Maharashtra Sports Department Plans New Facilities, Youth Initiatives Across Mumbai
Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts
Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation
Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education
Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the passing of #PankajDheer ji. A powerful performer and a dignified presence on and off screen. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)."

Read Also
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies After Cancer Battle, Last Rites Today In Mumbai
article-image

Many other celebs like Esha Deol, Sudhir Mishra, Jibraan Khan, and others also posted about Pankaj Dheer's demise. Check out their posts below...

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raghu Dixit To Get Married To Varijashree Venugopal; What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Raghu Dixit To Get Married To Varijashree Venugopal; What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Bombay HC Quashes FIRs Between Actor Rakhi Sawant And Former Husband Adil Durrani After Amicable...

Bombay HC Quashes FIRs Between Actor Rakhi Sawant And Former Husband Adil Durrani After Amicable...

Pankaj Dheer Death: Anupam Kher, Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj And More Bollywood & TV Celebrities...

Pankaj Dheer Death: Anupam Kher, Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj And More Bollywood & TV Celebrities...

'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji...

'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji...

Here's Why Avneet Kaur Visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Suryakumar Yadav & His Wife On Her 24th...

Here's Why Avneet Kaur Visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Suryakumar Yadav & His Wife On Her 24th...