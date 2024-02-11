Dalljiet Kaur & Nikhil Patel Were 'Incompatible', Claims Insider Amid Separation Rumours: 'Situation Worsened In Last 2 Months'

Ever since Dalljiet Kaur deleted her wedding pictures with Nikhil Patel, rumours are doing the rounds stating that the couple is headed for a separation. Not just that, she also dropped the 'Patel' surname from her Instagram bio, which added fuel to the rumours. Amid this, an insider claimed that the duo were 'incompatible.'

According to ETimes, a source close to Dalljiet and Nikhil said, “Initially, everything seemed fine in their marriage, but it was short-lived. Problems cropped up between the couple soon after. Dalljiet and Nikhil realised they were incompatible. The situation worsened in the last two months. If problems persist, separation might be the only option.”

Dalljiet moved to Nairobi, Kenya with her son Jaydon after wedding with Nikhil.

A few days ago, Dalljiet's team issued a statement stating that the actress is in India with her son Jaydon. "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her Maa's surgery, which required her to be beside them...in addition too this I would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out," the statement read.

Earlier, Dalljiet was married to Shalin Banot in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014, however, the duo parted ways in 2015.