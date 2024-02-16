Dalljiet Kaur & Nikhil Patel UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram Amid Divorce Reports, Latter Deletes Wedding Photos

Actress Dalljiet Kaur and entrepreneur Nikhil Patel have reportedly decided to part ways, and while they have not given out an official statement yet, their recent social media activity seems to confirm the news. Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have unfollowed each other on social media.

Fans also noticed that Nikhil has deleted all pictures of himself with Dalljiet, including their wedding photos, from his Instagram handle.

While the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, Dalljiet has still not deleted pictures from her bridal photoshoot and from the couple's honeymoon in Masai Mara.

Meanwhile, Nikhil has also changed his bio, hinting at his separation from Dalljiet. Post their marriage, the entrepreneur's Instagram bio read, "Girl-boy dad", but he has now changed it to just "Girl" dad.

Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage, while Dalljiet has a son from her first marriage with Shalin Bhanot.

Interestingly, Dalljiet still follows Nikhil's elder daughter Aariyana Patel on the social media platform. However, she has dropped the 'Patel' surname from her name on Instagram.

Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in a grand ceremony in March 2023, however, their marriage was short-lived, and they seem to have parted ways within just nine months of their wedding. After the nuptials, the actress, along with her son, had moved to Kenya with Nikhil.

Reportedly, they decided to end their marriage two months back, and sources close to the couple have cited "compatibility issues" as the reason behind the separation.