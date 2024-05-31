Gwalior Sub Inspector Duped Of ₹2 Lakh; Received Fake Calls To Increase Credit Card Limit

representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sub inspector stationed at the Police Training School in Tigara, Gwalior fell prey to cyber fraud on Friday. The Sub Inspector was duped of Rs 2 Lakh on the pretext of increasing his credit card limit.

Upon discovery, the policeman filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime wing in the crime branch. The case has been registered and further investigations have begun.

The victim, identified as Santosh Sharma, a resident of Madan Kui in Gwalior, was stationed at the Police Training School in Tigara. Sharma ordered a credit card from IndusInd Bank and received a call stating that the card could not be delivered in Gwalior due to company policy and requested an address in Bhopal. Sharma provided the address of constable Shashikant Dubey in Bhopal. He then received a call claiming the card was ready to be delivered to the Bhopal address and that he would receive an OTP for the delivery.

Before he even received the card, he began receiving calls offering to increase his credit limit. Santosh explained that he had not yet received the card and could not decide on increasing the limit.

Two days later, tired of these calls, Sharma decided to call up the customer care of the bank. The person who picked up his call verified his details and then gave him the shocking news. Rs. 1 lakh 99 thousand 920 rupees had been withdrawn from his account.

Hearing this, the sub inspector realised that he had been defrauded by some scammers. Sharma ran to the nearest branch of the bank and blocked his card immediately.

He then filed a complaint of the same in the Crime Branch on the same day. The Cyber Crime Cell has registered a case of fraud and started an investigation.