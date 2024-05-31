 MP: Autorickshaw Driver Murdered In Gwalior, Body Found 35 Kms Away From His Vehicle
MP: Autorickshaw Driver Murdered In Gwalior, Body Found 35 Kms Away From His Vehicle

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver was brutally murdered in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. His body was found on Chinnor Road, 35 kilometres away from his autorickshaw. He has been missing since May 27.

The decayed dead body suggests that the crime was executed with proper planning, said police.

SP Dharamveer Singh has constituted a team, which has started the investigation. The team is analysing mobile call details, scanning CCTV footage, and identifying his known associates.

article-image

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Monty Srivas, a resident of Sikandar Kampoo area under Girwai police station, was an auto driver. He left home in his car on May 27. He did not return home by night. When his family tried to call him, his mobile was switched off. They then informed the Girwai police station, where a missing person report was filed. His car was found on Dabra Road with blood stains on it.

The deceased's brother, Ankush, and other relatives have accused the police of negligence. They claim that they informed the police the same night he went missing, but the police did not search for him seriously. It is also reported that he attended a drinking party at a friend's house. He spoke to his sister on the phone at 10:30 p.m. that night. The police are currently working to determine the cause of the young man's death.

