Indore: Three Doctors Booked For Embezzling Money Received For National Conference

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against three ENT doctors for allegedly transferring money in two bank accounts instead of transferring money in their organisation’s bank account during a national conference, police said on Thursday. They said that investigation is on to know the amount which was transferred by them.

According to Tilak Nagar police station staff, a case has been registered against Dr Shailendra Ohari, a resident of Manoramaganj area, Dr Vishal Munjal, a resident living behind Suyash Hospital and Dr Sanjay Agrawal, a resident of Manoramaganj area of the city on the complaint of Dr Prakash Tare and Dr Rahil Nidan under section 420, 406 of the IPC.

The complainants informed the police that Dr Ohari was president and Dr Munjal secretary of their organisation in 2017-2018. Then the office bearers had organised a national conference named AOICON 2018 with convener Sanjay Agrawal.

Despite the organisation having an account with a nationalised bank, two other bank accounts were operated by the programme director and officials and those accounts were closed after the conference. Apart from this, the GST number was also surrendered and a fake audit report was prepared when the organisation asked for documents from them.

For the purpose of allegedly earning profit, the convenor and the two doctors reportedly prepared fake documents, embezzled money, destroyed documents and immediately closed the bank accounts. Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that the amount which was embezzled by the accused is not revealed by the complainant. Ongoing investigation revealed that over Rs 1.5 crore was transferred to the bank accounts. However, investigation is on into the case.