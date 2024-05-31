Dengue outbreak in Depalpur: Three people found dengue positive, more than 50 fall sick in Sagrod village

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District health officials came on toes on Thursday when more than 50 people falling in ill with dengue like symptoms in Depalpaur’s Sagrod village. After an intense survey, the health department has confirmed the outbreak of the deadly vector borne disease in the village along with confirming three cases.

Meanwhile, a chaos like prevailed in the village, with the population of 5000-6000 people, where health department raised an alert for the disease and issues and advisory as well.

“After receiving the complaint that large number of people falling ill in Sagrod with dengue like symptoms, we launched a door to door survey along with the anti-larvae drive in the area,” Dr Abhilash Dhakad, block medical officer Depalpur, said.

He added that their team also holding medical camps in the village and have taken blood samples of 22 people on the basis of their symptoms and found three of them positive for dengue including 65-year-old male, 45-year-old female, and 11-year-old girl.

“During anti-larvae drive, we also found larvae from at three-four places, mainly in the cattle’s water tank. Larvae has been destroyed while medicine distribution and fogging drive are undergoing in the villages,” Dr Dhakad said.

Alert issued for nearby villages as well

District Epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that their team is regularly holding camp and intense survey has been launched while alert has been issued for nearby villages as well.

“The patients were complaining persistent fever, decreasing platelets count, rashes and others. We have got 16 samples tested at district laboratory at Government PC Sethi Hospital and three four found positive,” Dr Mishra said.

Similar outbreak reported last year

Health department had reported similar outbreak in four villages of Depalpur including Chander village, Arodakota village, Sagdod village, and Kalmer village.

However, the department had denied dengue outbreak and termed it an outbreak of pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO).