Jabalpur Double Murder: Accused Mukul Planned 4 More Murders Including His Girlfriend's; Hid His Dangerous Ploy With A Demon Tattoo On Chest

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mukul Singh, the accused in the Jabalpur double murder case, has made horrific revelations a day after he surrendered to police on Friday. Divulging details of his dangerous plan, police said that besides killing his girlfriend's father and brother, he had a detailed plan to kill four more people, including his girlfriend, her aunt, her neighbour, and a female cop.

The accused even got a tattoo on his chest, featuring a demon and five skulls, to align with his plan of killing his five rivals.

According to information, Mukul was furious over his girlfriend's father Rajkumar Vishwakarma as he was against their relationship. Vishwakarma had even filed a rape complaint against him, because of which he had to serve a jail-term. Full of vengeance, Mukul, along with his girlfriend hatched a conspiracy to kill her dad. On dark night of March 15, 2024, the couple murdered Vishwakarma. Alarmed by his father's scream, his 8-year-old boy woke up, but was killed by his evil sister and her monster boyfriend. Sadly, he was not even on the duo's list!

After Vishwakarma, second on Mukul's deadly list was his girlfriend's aunt, who was also against their relation. The third was a neighbour who often criticised Mukul. The fourth was a female police officer who investigated the crime. The last was Mukul's girlfriend because he was scared she might reveal about him in court. But he could not kill her as they apparently "fell in love again."

Mukul, along with his girlfriend, fled after executing the double murder of her father and brother. They toured eight states to evade the police. The girl was finally caught on May 29 from an aashram in Haridwar, but the boy managed to escape. A day later on Thursday, Mukul himself surrendered to police.