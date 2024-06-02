Indore Crime Updates: Three Held With 9 Firearms, 3 Live Cartridges; Three More Held With Stolen Goods Worth Over ₹4L | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Saturday arrested three men (two from Dhar district) while they came to the city to deliver firearms to someone in Chandan Nagar area. 9 firearms and three live cartridges were recovered from them. They are being questioned for their other accomplices.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a team was constituted to keep an eye on people indulged in supplying firearms illegally in the city. The team received information that two men from Dhar district would deliver the firearms to a person in Chandan Nagar area. After the information, the crime branch team reached the mentioned place and arrested two persons named Rajpal Singh of Gandhwani and Ramu Bhuria, residents of Gandhwani and Dharampuri areas in Dhar district.

During a search, the crime branch recovered five country-made pistols and two other firearms from them. Two live cartridges were also recovered from them. They were booked under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act by the crime branch.

During an interrogation, the accused revealed the name of their accomplices Mayur Chowdhari, a resident of MIG area. Later, Mayur was arrested by the crime branch and recovered two firearms and a live cartridge from him. The persons who provided firearms to the accused are also being searched by the crime branch. Also, information about people who prepared the firearms is also being gathered.

Three Youths Held With Stolen Goods Worth Over Rs 4L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested in connection with the theft at a locked house in Aerodrome area, police said on Saturday. Stolen goods worth over Rs 4 lakh was recovered from them and a search is on for their fourth accomplice.

According to the police, Gajendra Singh Thakur, a resident of Palhar Nagar area had lodged a complaint on May 24 that he had gone to buy grocery around 9 pm and returned home after two hours when he spotted the broken lock of the door. The goods were in disarray and two almirahs were opened up. Thieves managed to flee from there with three gas cylinders, a laptop, three gold rings and silver ornaments. A case under section 380 of the IPC was registered by the police.

During investigation, police examined more than 100 CCTV cameras installed at various places and managed to arrest one Golu Bhalse, a resident of Dwarkapuri area of the city. He allegedly informed the police that he along with his accomplices named Gourav Sharma, Rahul Gaikwad and Rakesh committed theft after finding the lock at the house and managed to flee with valuables from there.

Later, police arrested Gourav and Rahul and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 4 lakh from a place after a lead given by them. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes and their accomplice Rakesh is being searched by the police. It was believed that more incidents would be revealed by the accused.

Indore: More Than 20 Drug Peddlers Including Three Women Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police teams from two police stations under operation ‘Swift Kill’ raided many places and arrested more than 20 people including three women while they were supplying drugs in their areas on Friday night. Some drugs were also recovered from them and they are being questioned for drug suppliers in the city.

On the instructions of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta, two teams of Pardeshipura and MIG police stations led by ACP (Pardeshipura) Narendra Rawat were constituted. After briefing, the teams were sent to different areas where they raided many places simultaneously and arrested 21 drug peddlers including three women during the action.

They are being questioned about other people who supplied drugs to them. Police believed that more people would be arrested for supplying drugs in the city. During the action, 12 peddlers were arrested from Pardeshipura area while 9 were arrested from MIG area. The accused used to consume and sell drugs in isolated places.

Altercation Between Two Groups In Pub, Two Youths Attacked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people got injured in an attack by some youths over an altercation on some issues between them in Diablo Pub late on Saturday. The pub was being operated beyond its time limit so the police are writing a letter to the district collector to suspend the licence of the pub. Three people have been detained by the police and they are being questioned to know the reason behind the incident.

Palasia police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that a case has been registered against Yash Silawat and his friends on the complaint of Saksham Rathore under section 307, 324 and other sections of the IPC. Saksham is a commodity trader and he also runs a gymnasium in the same building.

Saksham, Dilip Purohit and others had gone to Diablo Pub for a party. They were in the party when they had an argument with Yash over some issues. The situation turned volatile and the accused thrashed them. It is said that a businessman, who was sitting on another table in the pub, intervened. The bouncers told Yash and his friends to leave the pub. After that the accused also had an argument with Saksham and Dilip. He and his friends attacked them with a knife and butt of the firearm injuring Saksham and Dilip critically. They fled after attacking them.

After knowing about the incident, DCP zone -2 Abhinay Vishwakarma and DCP Zone -3 Pankaj Pandey along with other officials reached the pub for investigation. Yash and his two accomplices were detained by the police. TI Mishra said that the pub should be closed at 12 o'clock but it was being operated beyond the time limit so the police would write a letter to the district collector to suspend the licence of the pub.