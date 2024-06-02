Bhopal: Blaze Engulfs Hotel In Mp Nagar, None Trapped, Rescue Ops On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire engulfed a hotel in MP Nagar area of the city on Saturday night, the police said. As per police, no one is trapped inside the hotel, and the fire fighting operation was still on till the filing of this report.

MP Nagar police station TI Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press that the incident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday at a hotel in MP Nagar's Zone-2. The building where the blaze broke out comprises four storeys, on the ground and the first floor of which, a restaurant is situated. On the third and the fourth floor, a warehouse is situated, where the flames broke out.

TI Sharma added that as many as ten fire tenders are on the scene, and are persevering in efforts to douse off the flames. The power supply has been turned off in the area to contain the blaze. No fatalities were reported in the incident, TI Sharma added.