Mp Shocker: Man Hacks Wife To Death In Bhopal, Chops Body In Several Parts On Suspicion Of Infedility

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singed skeletal remains of a woman missing since May 21 were recovered from Eintkhedi.

Bhopal (rural) SP Pramod Kumar Sinha said that a man in Nishatpura hacked his wife, singed and dismembered the body in many pieces to prevent identification. He later disposed the parts in different areas of Bhopal. The gory crime came to fore after the man was arrested by a joint team of Eintkhedi and Nishatpura police.

The skeletal remains of the woman were discovered by Eintkhedi police on Saturday, from Arvaliya Khanti. Upon informing the Nishatpura police, Eintkhedi police learnt that the woman had gone missing since May 21. SP Sinha told Free Press that Nadimuddin was on the run ever since a missing complaint of his wife Saniya Khan was lodged on May 21. He was arrested late on Friday night.

During interrogation, he tried misleading the police, but later, allegedly confessed to have committed the harrowing crime. As per Eintkhedi police, Naimuddin confessed to have singed Sania's body and dismembered it.

14 skeletal remains discovered: SP Sinha

Bhopal (Rural) SP Pramod Kumar Sinha told Free Press that as many as 14 skeletal remains of Sania Khan, including skull and muscles, were recovered by the police. Sinha said that Sania's kin had alleged that Nadiumuddin used to assault Sania on suspicion of infidelity.

Sania's daughter had died two months ago

A sub-inspector posted of Eintkhedi police station, requesting anonymity, said that two months back Sania's six-month-old daughter had died after boiling water accidentally fell on her. Later, Sania's relation with Naimuddin had turned sour.

SP Sinha said that soon, more details regarding the incident would be revealed.