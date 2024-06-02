Indore: Water Bodies Of Division To Be Conserved Through Special Drive, Div Comm Reviews Preps Of Namami Gange Drive

Representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Namami Gange campaign, which will be run from June 5 to 16, conservation and revival of ponds, stepwells, ponds, rivers and other water sources will be done in the Division. Preparations for tree plantation on a large scale will also be done during the period.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh held a meeting on Saturday with all district collectors and chief executive officers of the district panchayat through video conferencing and prepared an action plan to make the campaign successful. Divisional Commissioner Singh said in the meeting that the campaign should be started on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

If the campaign concludes on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra on June 16, then programmes should be organised near major water sources of the district. Those who do water conservation and good work should also be honoured. The Divisional Commissioner said that the rising temperature is a matter of concern. Conservation of water sources and plantation of trees should be done with wide public awareness and public participation.

The Divisional Commissioner also said that cluster plantation should be done in hills including water sources, highways and major routes. Drip irrigation and planting of fruit trees will prove to be a big achievement in the coming times.

The collectors of all districts informed about the action plan of their districts. Collector Asheesh Singh informed in the meeting that the channels of water coming to the old water structures in rural areas of the district including the city will be improved. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma said in the meeting that encroachment on the water channel in various ponds of the city is being strictly removed. Preparations have been made to identify and remove encroachment in the prescribed area in Kanh and Saraswati rivers.

CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain said in the meeting that the work to be done in every panchayat of the district on June 5 has been identified. 56 ponds have been selected in the district under Jal Hath Abhiyan where work is being done. Divisional Commissioner Singh said that the city is one where public cooperation is readily available. Therefore, extensive public participation should be obtained in this campaign.