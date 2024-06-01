VIDEO: 'Apradh Karna Paap Hai, Police Humari Baap Hai,' Jabalpur Cops Make Notorious Criminals Do Sit-Ups At Devi Temple

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police has found an unconventional way to punish the notorious goons of the city. The criminals were compelled to perform sit-ups in front of a temple while wearing placards around their necks, that read ‘Crime is a sin’. Seeing the goons of the city being punished on road, the crowd gathered to witness the rare sight. The video of the incident was recorded and circulated widely.

#WATCH | Jabalpur police makes history-sheeter and other miscreants do sit-ups in front of Maa Durga Temple#MadhyaPradesh #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/2rH6jup2v3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 1, 2024

In the video, the notorious criminal, identified as Shibu Raikwar, was seen repeating the phrase, "Apradh karna paap hai, police humari baap hai." (Committing a crime is a sin, the police are our fathers), while being subjected to sit-ups as part of his punishment. He was paraded through the streets, and made to do sit-ups on different spots in the city.

According to information, he resided in the Ranji area, and had been a source of terror for the locals. Over the past week, Raikwar had committed several crimes of knife attacks and even a robbery in the area.

Read Also MP: Fire Breaks Out At Parked Ambulance Carrying Oxygen Cylinders Amid Sweltering Heat In Jabalpur

With continuous disturbances caused by Shibu, the police were actively searching for him. They received a tip-off that Shibu was standing on a corner, planning to commit another crime. Seizing the opportunity, the police surrounded Shibu and apprehended him. Another criminal, Sanju Lodhi, was also caught by the police.

According to he Ranji police station in-charge, Raman Singh Markam, Raikwar has 22 cases registered against him in the past and is infamous in the area. Similarly, Lodhi has 19 cases registered against him, including charges of robbery, attempted murder, knife attacks, assault, and extortion.

In light of the increasing crimes, the police decided to organise a procession for the accused criminals, Shibu Raikwar and Sanju Lodhi, to publicly acknowledge their wrongdoings and ashaming them in front of the public.