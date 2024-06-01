MP Shocker! Jackal Attacks Children In Tribal Area Of Jabalpur; Villagers Kill It In Self-Defense

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A jackal attacked two children in the tribal area of Jabalpur on Friday. Both have sustained severe injuries. The villagers took swift action and killed the wild animal in self-defence.

According to information, the children were playing outside their homes. Suddenly, a jackal leaped out from the nearby bushes, catching the children off guard. Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to their aid.

Despite the villagers efforts to shoo away the jackal with sticks, it continued to grip the children. It wasn't until around 12:30 at night that the villagers managed to surround the jackal, using sticks to subdue it.

The incident left the villagers shaken, but their quick action prevented further harm. Authorities were alerted, and the injured were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Among the children, Dev Baghel and Sunaina were badly hurt in the attack. Dev's cheek got torn, and Sunaina had deep cuts on her face and body. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Santosh Kumar, said that Shivam Rajawat, who leads the village utela police station, quickly made arrangements for them to go to the hospital.

Locals said that a few days ago a jackal attacked another girl named Pooja and went running after another woman but the village dog grabbed it. Following this, the villagers caught it and killed it. Villagers said the jackal had gone mad and had attacked many people. Therefore, they had to do this to save themselves.

The police informed the forest department team about the entire incident. And according to reports, there were two to three jackals involved, but two of them escaped when the villagers took actions to save them. Besides the tribal area, a jackal also attacked a child in a nearby village, but the villagers managed to save him.