MP: Fire Breaks Out At Parked Ambulance Carrying Oxygen Cylinders Amid Sweltering Heat In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a parked ambulance on Saturday in Jabalpur. There were three filled oxygen cylinders in the ambulance.

At the premises of the medical college, a 108 ambulance was parked. Suddenly, smoke started emanating from it, and in no time, it caught fire. As the fire started spreading, the fire department was informed.

The fire department arrived at the medical premises shortly after, but by then, the vehicle had already been completely engulfed in flames. It was fortunate that the oxygen cylinders kept inside the ambulance were removed promptly. If they had caught fire, it could have resulted in a major explosion.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in a parked ambulance at the city hospital. During the fire, there were also a large number of patients and their relatives in the hospital and near the parking area too.

In Jabalpur, the heat has reached its peak. The temperature has soared to nearly 44 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur hasn't experienced such extreme heat in the past few years. The common people are already troubled, and incidents of fire outbreaks are also increasing continuously.