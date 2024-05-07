 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Address Rallies In Phase-4 Bound Dhar, Khargone Shortly
The Prime Minister is in the district to attend a political meeting in Dhar and Khargone just 6 days ahead of the elections in Indore. Indore constituency will be going to polls in the Phase-4 of elections on May 13.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Khargone on Tuesday | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indore on Tuesday, even as the voting is underway across nine constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

The voting is underway in the Lok Sabha seats of Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Bhind, and Betul.

PM Modi will address a public gathering in phase-4-bound Dhar and Khargone as the Indore-Malwa region goes to polls on May 13. 

He received a warm welcome from senior BJP leaders at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. Modi left for Khargone directly from Indore Airport. After addressing a public meeting here, he will leave for Dhar. 

The public rallies are likely to conclude at 2 p.m., following which Modi will leave for Delhi. 

Police and SPG conducted a rehearsal regarding the PM's visit on Monday. As the PM is about to hold public meetings for the Lok Sabha elections in Dhar and Khargone, booth-level workers were introduced to PM Modi at Indore airport itself.

The Prime Minister also met the winning BJP candidates in the 2023 Assembly Elections. Apart from them, he was introduced to many other politicians, including Bherusingh Chandrawat, Sushil Kumar, Purushottam Patel, and others.

