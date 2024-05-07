MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Polling For 9 Seats; Fate Of Three Big Leaders Digvijaya, Shivraj, Scindia To Be Decided

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine Lok Sabha constituencies vis Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh and Betul will go for polling in the third phase of general election on Tuesday. Polling will be held from 7 am till 6 pm. As many as 127 candidates are in the fray.

Out of the nine parliamentary seats, three seats are attracting the attention of everyone as three stalwart politicians are contesting. The first seat is Raghogarh from where Congress has fielded ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and he is up against BJP’s Rodmal Nagar. Notably, Singh has claimed that this election will be last election of his life.

Second seat is Vidisha from where former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting election against Congress candidate Pratapbhanu Sharma. The third seat is Guna from where BJP’s candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia is up against Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav.

5,744 critical voting centres

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan said that the number of critical voting centers is 5,744. Special security arrangements have been made for Gwalior and Chambal. Webcasting will be done in Bhind and Morena. Overall, third phase will see 80 percent webcasting. In first and second phase of election, this percent was between 60-65 %. For the facility of voters, enough shelter arrangements have been made at voter centers.

118 male, 9 women candidates in fray

There are total 127 candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Of them, 118 candidates are male and nine candidates are female. Bhopal Lok Sabha seat is having the highest 22 candidates while Bhind has least seven candidates. So far as high profile seats are concerned then Guna is having 15 candidates, Vidisha is having 12 candidates and Rajgarh is having 15 candidates.

Total 1, 77, 52,583 voters

In the third phase of election, the number of total voters is 1,77,52,583. Male voter count stands at 92,66,987 and number of female voters is 84,83,105. The number of voters above 85 years of age is 88,106 while there are 1804 voters who have crossed the age of 100 years.

There are 36,778 service voters. The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 years is 5,25,179. The voters in the age group of 20-29 years is 43,17,597.

2043 voting centres set up

As many as 2,043 voting centers have been established for the third phase of polling. Of them, 2043 voting centers will be operated by women officials. The number of model voting centers is 860. A total of 75 voting centers will be operated by Divyangs.

As far voting percentage of nine Lok Sabha seats in 2019 LS election is concerned then Morena’s voting percentage was 61.89 % followed by 54.42 % in Bhind, 70.32 % in Guna, 59.78 % in Gwalior,71.79 % in Vidisha, 65.70 % in Bhopal, 74.39 % in Rajgarh,78.15 % in Betul and 65.51 % in Sagar.

Number of voters in nine LS constituencies

Morena is having 2006730 voters followed by 19,00,654 voters in Bhind, 21,54,601 in Gwalior, 1889551 in Guna, 17,45,690 in Sagar, 19,45,404 in Vidisha, 23,39,411 in Bhopal, 18,75,211 in Rajgarh and 18,95,331 in Betul.