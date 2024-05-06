MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Long-Standing Demand For Railway Underpass; Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated over not fulfilling their long-standing demand for a railway underpass, the residents of the KotriIstmurar village under Jeeran tehsil of Neemuch district have threatened to boycott the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The villagers have been facing a critical issue since the closure of a railway gate in 2015, cutting off access to fields for about 70 farmers. The closure of railway gate number 129 by the Railways has created a logistical nightmare for these farmers, forcing them to travel an arduous 13 to 14 kilometres to reach their fields.

This has not only increased the time and effort required but has also led to numerous incidents of cattle being fatally hit by trains. The situation has become untenable, with some farmers resorting to selling their lands at reduced rates due to the lack of access.

Repeated requests and memorandums to the collector and public representatives have fallen on deaf ears, aggravating the villagers' frustration. The demand for a railway underpass to facilitate easy access to their fields remains unfulfilled, leading to the current threat of an election boycott.

The villagers have made their stance clear by erecting banners across the village, declaring their intent to abstain from voting if their demand is not met. Additionally, they have prohibited the entry of any party leader into the village until their grievance is addressed.

The boycott threat underscores the depth of despair among the villagers, who see the elections as a platform to voice their grievances and seek resolution to their long-pending demands. With the elections scheduled for May 13, the district administration is under pressure to act swiftly to avoid a potential electoral crisis in KotriIstmurar village.