Madhya Pradesh: 80-year-old banyan tree transplanted in Nagchoon Park

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Balaji Group transplanted an 80-year-old banyan tree from its main location to Nagchoon Park in the city on Tuesday. The tree which was a landmark in the area for many decades was relocated from its location near Rameshwar police outpost. Notably, Balaji Group have also shifted 12 100-year-old trees from Anjani Balaji Nagar Colony

The work was done by experienced technicians and heavy machinery. Social worker Sunil Jain said that the tree was shifted to the park on World Environment Day to convey a social message to the residents. It was treated with chemicals for six months which prepared it for relocation.

Ritesh Goyal of Balaji Group said that we are not doing any favour to nature by not cutting trees. We are only trying to save our lives. Mayor Amrita Yadav said that if a man forgets the favour of trees, he would repent a lot in the coming times. Sachin Sitole, Santosh Pandey, Radheshyam Upadhyay, Inderchand Mandloi, Devendra Prasad Dwivedi, Vivek Batham and others were also present.