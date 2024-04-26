 MP Weather Update: Rain Continues In Entire State; Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued
The ongoing precipitation, occurring over the past six days, is attributed to Western Disturbances, Cyclonic Circulation, and a Trough Line.

Friday, April 26, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rainfall persisted in Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, and Rajgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh on April 26, Friday.

The Meteorological Department has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for April 26th and 27th. Districts under Orange alert may experience hailstorms. Gwalior, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, and Sagar in the northern and western regions have been placed under an Orange alert for heavy rainfall and hail storms on Friday.

Several areas of Bhopal and Rajgarh witnessed rainfall on Friday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, over the next 24 hours, rainfall is anticipated in several districts including Bhopal, Shajapur, Barwani, Indore, and Ujjain. According to Meteorological Department, the last week of April will continue to see rainfall and thunderstorms. Another Western Disturbance is becoming active from April 26th.

Rainfall Forecasted Across Madhya Pradesh

April 26: Rainfall expected in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Raisen, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan, Sagar, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla districts.

April 27: Orange alert issued for Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Neemuch, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla districts. Yellow alert for Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Dindori.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, amidst rainfall and thunderstorms, several cities in the state experienced the impact of heat on Thursday.

Naugaon recorded the highest temperature, registering 42.1 degrees Celsius. Shivpuri and Guna also reached 42 degrees Celsius. Temperatures soared beyond 41 degrees Celsius in Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Sidhi, Damoh, Rewa, and Satna.

Bhopal recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, Indore 39.2 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 41 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 40.4 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius.

