Indore Civic Body ₹ 28 Cr Fake Bill Scam: HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Accused Mohammad Siddique, Orders Him To Surrender

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by accused Mohammad Siddique, the proprietor of the firm Green Construction, in the Rs 28 crore fake bill scam of Indore Municipal Corporation.

The bench has also ordered him to surrender in this case.

The High Court rejected the bail petition on Friday while ordering accused Siddique to surrender. Siddiqui can surrender in the District Court by Monday. However, the accused has sought seven days of relief for surrender.

The Municipal Corporation took objection to Siddiqui's request for time, expressing fear that he might tamper with the documents in this one-week time.

According to the information, the bail petition of the accused, Neev Construction's Mohammad Sajid and King Construction's Mohammad Zakir, is also pending. Both of these accused are relatives of Siddiqui.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi presented the government's side in the case and informed the court that accused Siddiqui and four other accused together submitted fake bills of around Rs 50 crore to the corporation, which is suspected to reach up to Rs 100 crore.

Advocate Joshi argued in court that if the accused were given bail, they could tamper with the documents.

At the same time, the advocates of the petitioner of the accused, Vikas Rathi and Akash Rathi, appeal in court on behalf of the accused that they are ready to surrender and that their houses should not be demolished.

Accused Siddiqui submitted fake bills of ₹10.73 cr

It has also come to light that accused Siddiqui had submitted fake bills of a total of Rs 10.73 crores. Out of this, he has been paid Rs 6.96 crores. He has also paid a GST of Rs 3 lakh on these bills. The amount received from the corporation was immediately withdrawn from the HDFC bank account.

The 5 firms and the accused-

1- Neev Construction- Mohammad Sajid, 147 Madina Nagar

2- Green Construction- Mohammad Siddiqui- 147 Madina Nagar

3- King Construction- Mohammad Zakir, 147 Madina Nagar

4- Kshitij Construction- Renu Vadera, 12 Ashish Nagar

5- Jahnvi Construction- Rahul Vadera, 12 Ashish Nagar