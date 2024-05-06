MP: Concern Raised Over Water Pollution At Ramghat

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Mandleshwar’s designation as a sacred place, daily activities like washing clothes with soap at the Ramghat of the Narmada River raised concerns about water pollution.

Pawan Tavar, a representative from the Narmada Samagra organisation, noted that women regularly wash clothes at the ghat, using soap that releases foam into the river. This practice has led to pollution concerns, especially with residents relying on the Narmada for bathing during the scorching summer heat.

In response to the increasing pollution, Narmada Samagra has been actively campaigning for the cleanliness of the Narmada River. A few years ago, the organisation led an awareness campaign that had some success. However, recent observations of soap usage at Ramghat prompted them to take action.

On Monday, members of the organisation reinstalled a notice board on the ghat, reminding people that washing clothes with soap and bathing with soap is prohibited.

Chief Municipal Council officer Shivji Arya said that he was unaware of the soap issue until now. He has ordered the council team to enforce the no-soap rule at Ramghat, warning punitive action against violators. The municipal council will also make announcements to raise awareness and maintain the purity of the Narmada.