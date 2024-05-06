MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Anti-Ram, Claims CM Mohan Yadav

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on Congress, branding it as anti-Ram and accusing its leaders of hindering the construction of Lord Ram's temple for years, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, compared the opposition party with Shishupal, a character from Mahabharata.

He was addressing a nukkad meeting after a roadshow in Tal in support of the BJP candidate Anil Firozia. Drawing parallels from Hindu mythology, Yadav compared Congress to Shishupal who met his demise in the lotus feet of Lord Krishna.

Despite a delay of three hours from the scheduled time, the anticipation among the BJP workers remained palpable as they awaited the CM's arrival at the helipad on Negrun Road.

Embarking on his journey, Yadav mounted on a chariot, the roadshow started from the old municipal council building and traversed through Maharana Pratap, Neem Chowk, and Havildar Chowk before reaching Alot Naka.

Along the entire route, people were chanting slogans in support of the BJP. The CM greeted the supporters with folded hands and appealed to exercise their franchise for maximum voter turnout. During this, guest teachers handed over a memorandum to the CM demanding the regularisation of their salary.

Praising the dedication of the BJP workers, the CM compared them to '24 carat gold'. He lauded their relentless efforts under scorching sunlight, attributing the BJP's electoral success to their relentless commitment.

"Following Lord Mahakal and Lord Ram, now Lord Krishna beckons cow devotees to Mathura," he said. His comment comes ahead of the legal battle over the disputed shrines in Kashi and Mathura.

The event was attended by BJP Lok Sabha candidate Anil Firoziya, Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya, Tal municipal council president Mukesh Parmar, besides a sea of BJP supporters.