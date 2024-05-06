MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Bonus On Milk

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, made significant announcements during a gathering in village Dhulkot of Nepanagar assembly in Burhanpur district, declaring that a bonus would now be given on milk and forest rights leases would be granted to those currently without them once the model code of conduct is lifted.

Chief Minister, speaking in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Dnyaneshwar Patil, highlighted the government's efforts in eliminating middlemen in the distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi funds, ensuring that the benefits reach farmers directly.

He also praised the country's resilience during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the successful distribution of essential grains and pulses to households and the vaccination drive, which was carried out without any financial burden on the citizens.

Yadav took a swipe at the opposition, criticising them for their legal troubles and asserting that the BJP would prevail in the upcoming elections by pressing the lotus button, referring to the party's symbol.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to tribal welfare, promising to uphold tribal rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He also pledged to construct the Amba Dam and enhance animal husbandry facilities for milk producers.

During the event, Yadav participated in a tribal dance along with candidate Dnyaneshwar Patil, Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis, Nepanagar MLA Manju Dadu, and other officials, showcasing the government's solidarity with tribal communities.