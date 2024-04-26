Indore Installs Less Than 1000 Solar Systems Against Target Of 25K In 3 Months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, with aspirations to transform into a solar-powered city by the end of the year, faced a major setback as it failed to meet its very initial target. The city's endeavour to install rooftop solar systems on 25,000 buildings has seen a dismal start, with fewer than 1,000 systems installed in the past three months.

The initiative, spearheaded by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav in a high-level meeting on January 16, aimed to transition Indore into a solar city through phased implementation. Key figures such as the then principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey, the then divisional commissioner Mal Singh, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar, collector Asheesh Singh, the then municipal commissioner Harshika Singh and Indore Smart City CEO Divyank Singh were present in the meeting.

The first phase of the plan focused on outfitting 25,000 buildings with rooftop solar panels, excluding approximately 6,700 already equipped rooftops in the city. However, the progress has fallen significantly short of expectations, with only 800 to 900 systems installed by April 25.

A latest press release issued by West Discom revealed that around 7500 buildings in the city are solar powered. This underperformance exposes the challenges faced by the custodians of Indore in realizing their ambitious plan. Despite concerted efforts, the pace of implementation has been far from satisfactory, raising concerns about the city's ability to achieve its renewable energy goals within the desired timeframe.

IMC, Discom’s plans fall flat

The Mayor had said that the IMC is working to install solar systems in all houses of 22 colonies in 22 zones in the first phase. West Discom MD Amit Tomar had said that a comprehensive campaign will be conducted to connect the 25,000 electricity consumers with the rooftop solar net meter scheme in the next three months. He said that panels are to be installed on 1,400 government buildings in the city.

Announcements of both the Mayor and the MD fell flat as not a single colony is completely solar powered in the city nor all the government buildings in the city are fitted with solar panels.

Blame on poll code

Smart City CEO Divyank Singh put the blame on model code of conduct which is in force due to Lok Sabha polls.

“PM Surya Ghar Yojana was launched in February. Under this scheme, consumers get higher subsidy on installation of solar power systems. As this scheme was in the offing, we waited for its introduction but when it was launched poll code followed. As one has to apply for subsidy on the Central government portal, we avoided giving our green initiative a push until poll code is over. We will start installation of solar systems at war footing after poll code is lifted,” he said.

FP View

As Indore grapples with the reality of its sluggish progress, stakeholders may need to reassess their strategies and ramp up efforts to accelerate the deployment of solar infrastructure. The success of the solar city project hinges on decisive action and effective coordination among all stakeholders involved.