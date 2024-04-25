Indore BJP Candidate Shankar Lalwani Files Nomination As CM Mohan Yadav Holds Grand Rally For Him

Pic By: Pintu Namd

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sitting MP from Indore and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Shankar Lalwani, filed his nomination on Thursday. A grand rally was held in the city to campaign for Lalwani.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also attended the rally to support their candidate.

Lalwani will be contesting against Congress' Akshay Bam in phase 4, scheduled for May 13.

CM Yadav, while addressing the gathering in Indore, mounted the attack on Congress leader Sam Pritoda's comment on inheritance tax. "Today, Congress is talking about inheritance taxes. Gandhi's family should be the first to pay it.'

However, the Congress party has distanced itself from Pritoda's comments.

He said that if Congress has the strength, then they should campaign for 500 seats, like how the BJP raises slogans like "Ab ki bar, 400 par."

He said that the entire country has taken a pledge, this time BJP will cross 400 seats.

The CM continued to lash the opposition, "Congress is so under-confident that when we say that we will win all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders say we will win 12. This means Congress has accepted defeat only after one phase. And the one who accepts defeat even before the game is over is not deemed fit to play."