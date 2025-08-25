 Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.53 Lakh Bird Guards Installed On EHT Lines In State
Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.53 Lakh Bird Guards Installed On EHT Lines In State

The initiative, supported by the state energy department, is aimed at reducing bird mortality

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.53 Lakh Bird Guards Installed On EHT Lines In State | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major conservation push, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has fitted over 1.53 lakh bird guards and nearly 10,000 other protective devices on extra high-tension (EHT) power lines across the state to safeguard bird species and reduce power disruptions.

The initiative, supported by the state energy department, is aimed at reducing bird mortality, particularly of large and endangered species such as the Indian Sarus Crane and the Great Indian Bustard, which are prone to fatal collisions and electrocution on transmission lines passing through forests, wetlands, and migratory routes.

So far, the devices cover over 1,000 km of high-risk transmission lines. Authorities say the results are promising, with fewer bird strikes and reduced power tripping incidents in previously vulnerable areas.

Wildlife experts have welcomed the effort, describing it as a timely intervention to address the “silent crisis” of bird deaths caused by transmission networks.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to ecological stewardship and operational efficiency. It benefits both uninterrupted electricity supply and the preservation of our rich biodiversity,” said MP Transco managing director Sunil Tiwari.

“With this large-scale rollout, the state has emerged as one of the few states taking proactive steps to align power sector growth with wildlife conservation,” he added.

Official figures

1,53,384 bird guards have been fixed on towers to prevent birds from perching near live wires.

4,983 preventers have been placed on insulators to block landing.

4,705 flappers, including radium-coated reflectors for night visibility, have been deployed to increase line visibility and warn birds in flight.

