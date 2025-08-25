 Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Duping Ratlam Man Of ₹51 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Duping Ratlam Man Of ₹51 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Duping Ratlam Man Of ₹51 Lakh

The man was scammed on the pretext of investment in an NGO to get Rs 70 lakh with profit in two days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some people duped a man from Ratlam of Rs 51 lakh on the pretext of investment in an NGO to get Rs 70 lakh with profit in two days, police said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and are being questioned about their accomplices.

According to additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, Samrath Patidar, a resident of Jaora in Ratlam district lodged a complaint that one of his relatives had told him to invest money in the NGO of his friend to get a good return in less time. After that, the relative arranged Samarath’s meeting with an agent of the NGO and received Rs 1 lakh from him.

Read Also
Sacred Art In Safe Hands: 7th Generation Upholds 225 Year Old Tradition Of Sculpting Ganesha Idols...
article-image

Later, the accused called him at their so-called ‘office’ in Orbit Mall where they managed to convince Samarath that he would get Rs 70 lakh in two days. They also assured that they would be with him till the money was credited so there was nothing to worry about.

Samrath gave Rs 50 lakh but did not receive money even after two days. When he talked to his relative, he assured him that the money would be credited to his account soon. But still the money was not credited.

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar
Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season
Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

 Samrath later reached their office but it was closed and the accused had switched off their mobile phones. He then lodged a police complaint. A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and the team of Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel managed to arrest two persons from Rau.

They were identified as Murari Lal, a resident of Bara district in Rajasthan and Sudhir Baiker,a  resident of Mumbai. Their other accomplices were on the run till the filing of the report. The police are trying to recover money from them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.53 Lakh Bird Guards Installed On EHT Lines In State

Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.53 Lakh Bird Guards Installed On EHT Lines In State

Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Duping Ratlam Man Of ₹51 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Duping Ratlam Man Of ₹51 Lakh

TDR Certificates To Be Issued For Landholders On Four Major Roads In Indore

TDR Certificates To Be Issued For Landholders On Four Major Roads In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

Stranded Peafowl Chick In Indore Signals Urban Wildlife Collapse; 35 Peafowls Found Dead This Summer

Stranded Peafowl Chick In Indore Signals Urban Wildlife Collapse; 35 Peafowls Found Dead This Summer