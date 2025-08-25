Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested For Duping Ratlam Man Of ₹51 Lakh

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some people duped a man from Ratlam of Rs 51 lakh on the pretext of investment in an NGO to get Rs 70 lakh with profit in two days, police said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and are being questioned about their accomplices.

According to additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, Samrath Patidar, a resident of Jaora in Ratlam district lodged a complaint that one of his relatives had told him to invest money in the NGO of his friend to get a good return in less time. After that, the relative arranged Samarath’s meeting with an agent of the NGO and received Rs 1 lakh from him.

Later, the accused called him at their so-called ‘office’ in Orbit Mall where they managed to convince Samarath that he would get Rs 70 lakh in two days. They also assured that they would be with him till the money was credited so there was nothing to worry about.

Samrath gave Rs 50 lakh but did not receive money even after two days. When he talked to his relative, he assured him that the money would be credited to his account soon. But still the money was not credited.

Samrath later reached their office but it was closed and the accused had switched off their mobile phones. He then lodged a police complaint. A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and the team of Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel managed to arrest two persons from Rau.

They were identified as Murari Lal, a resident of Bara district in Rajasthan and Sudhir Baiker,a resident of Mumbai. Their other accomplices were on the run till the filing of the report. The police are trying to recover money from them.