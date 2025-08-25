TDR Certificates To Be Issued For Landholders On Four Major Roads In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Landholders along four major roads in the city will soon receive transferable development rights (TDR) certificates as announced in a review meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Shivam Verma at the Smart City office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, zonal officers of the respective areas, building officers, assistant revenue officer, sub-engineer and other departmental officials.

During the meeting, Verma instructed landholders to submit the required documents at their respective zonal offices. Based on these submissions, the TDR certification process will be carried out as per rules. Officials have also been directed to promptly collect the documents, upload them on the portal, and ensure time-bound issuance of certificates.

Emphasising transparency, Verma said the process must remain simple and hassle-free, ensuring that landholders face no inconvenience. He urged all concerned officials to discharge their responsibilities with seriousness and efficiency.

Stretches indentified for TDR

Mhow Naka to Tori Corner

Vyasa Bridge to Jinsi

Bada Ganpati to Rajmohalla

Sarwate Bus Stand to Gangwal Bus Stand

It may be recalled that under the initiative of urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, a special online portal was launched by the Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to facilitate the issuance of TDR certificates digitally. Following this initiative, landholders on four major city roads will be provided with TDR certificates.