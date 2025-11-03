MP News: Dr Mahak Bhandari Of SAIMS Carries Out Successful Tele-Robotic Surgeries In Ratlam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Mahak Bhandari, managing director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), has achieved a new milestone in modern healthcare.

For the first time in Ratlam, three successful tele-robotic surgeries were performed remotely from SAIMS Indore at Shri Jain Diwakar Aurobindo Hospital, marking a historic moment in the state’s medical landscape.

Under the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign initiated by the Prime Minister, Dr Bhandari performed surgeries for hernia and gall bladder conditions on three patients, including one woman. All patients are recovering well and will soon be discharged.

Dr Bhandari said this achievement is significant as it demonstrates how advanced robotic surgical technology can now reach smaller cities and rural areas, ensuring access to world-class healthcare for everyone.

He credited his medical, digital, and technical teams for their collaborative efforts and proudly highlighted the use of the indigenously developed SSI Mantra robot, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

SAIMS founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari noted that India’s robotic surgery capabilities stand at par with the world’s best, proving that Indian surgeons, technology, and medical systems can achieve global excellence.

Earlier, Dr Mahak Bhandari introduced robotic surgery in Ratlam in September 2025. Before this, patients had to travel to Indore, Dahod, or Baroda for critical operations. Now, with over 350 successful surgeries, Ratlam has emerged as a growing hub of advanced healthcare.