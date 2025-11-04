Indore News: Post-Devprabodhini Pollution Spike Pushes AQI To ‘Severe’; AQI Jumps From 38 To 436 | ANI (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): PM10 concentrations in several parts of the city crossed 400 µg/m³ soon after Devprabodhini Ekadashi, pushing Indore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) into the “very poor” to “severe” category. Within just 48 hours, pollution levels rose more than tenfold — one of the sharpest post-festive deteriorations in recent years.

The worst-affected area was Chhoti Gwaltoli, where PM10 levels soared from 29 µg/m³ on Friday to a hazardous 436 µg/m³ after Saturday. Polo Ground followed with a spike from 25 µg/m³ to 294 µg/m³, while Regional Park and Airport Area saw steep increases from 20 µg/m³ and 15 µg/m³ to 293 µg/m³ and 234 µg/m³, respectively.

Before Devprabodhini, Indore’s air remained clean, with all major monitoring stations reporting PM10 levels below 30 µg/m³. However, post-festive emissions from firecrackers, heavy vehicle congestion, and stagnant weather conditions trapped pollutants close to the ground, turning the city skyline hazy and suffocating.

Environmental experts cautioned that such spikes in particulate matter can lead to respiratory problems, coughing, and eye irritation, particularly affecting children and the elderly. They expect air quality to gradually improve once wind speeds increase and emissions taper off.

