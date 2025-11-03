 MP News: Farmers Protest Intensifies Over Construction Of Factory Near Morvan Dam In Neemuch
After discussions with officials, farmers agreed to leave the blockade and march on foot to the Collector’s office to submit memorandum

FPJ News Service | Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The “Save Morvan Dam” movement gained momentum as hundreds of farmers on Monday took out a tractor rally from Morvan towards Collector Office.

The protest is against the proposed construction of a factory near Morvan Dam in Jawad tehsil. Farmers fear that setting up of a factory near dam would definitely affect the water quality and harm agriculture. The agitation is ongoing for past 25 days.

The farmers, led by Puran Ahir and Rajkumar Ahir, began tractor rally from Morvan toward the Collector’s office, Neemuch. The administration tried to stop the rally at several points, however, farmers continued their rally. However, upon reaching Bharbadiya intersection, officials finally stopped the tractors, which caused anger among farmers.

They blocked the road for about an hour-and-a-half. After discussions with officials, farmers agreed to leave the blockade and march on foot to the Collector’s office, where they submitted a memorandum to the additional collector.

article-image

The memorandum highlighted several concerns including

The factory could pollute the dam’s water, severely affecting drinking water and irrigation.

50 hectares of grazing land in Morvan village had been leased illegally for 30 years, which violets Section 237 of the Land Revenue Code. Farmers claimed the land transfer was done without Gram Sabha’s approval and included forged documents.

The project threatens grazing land for 800 cows and nearby schools and hostels.

The memorandum demanded cancellation of establishment of factory. Farmer leader Puran Ahir said they are not against industries but want them located safely away from populated areas.

Jawad SDM Preeti Sanghvi said the rally was stopped due to lack of permission and denied any assault, confirming the memorandum was accepted.

Farmers warned that if their demands are ignored, the agitation will intensify. They said that the fight is for their livelihood and survival.

