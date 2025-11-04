ICAI CA September Result 2025: Indore Students Excel In CA Exams; 130 New CAs From City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students from the Indore branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have delivered an outstanding performance in the CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final examinations conducted by ICAI in September this year.

The branch has secured 10 All India Ranks (AIR) across the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams, and the city has gained 130 new Chartered Accountants.

The results were declared on Monday afternoon, triggering celebrations at the ICAI Indore Branch office near the Brilliant Convention Centre.

CA Foundation

A total of 2,205 students from the branch appeared for the Foundation exam, of which 366 students cleared it. The city toppers are: 1st Aaditya Agrawal, 2nd Hussain Bagdadi and 3rd Neer Jain

In CA Intermediate, 748 students appeared for both groups; 122 cleared both groups, 17 cleared only Group 1 and 71 cleared only Group 2. In all, 845 students appeared for only Group 1 and 66 cleared. 524 students appeared for only Group 2 and 189 cleared.

City Top 5 rankers:

Nidhi Jain, Prince Asudani, Divisha Khandelwal, Naman Parmar, and Aaryan Sahu

CA Final

In the Final exam, 1,136 students appeared, and 326 cleared. The five city toppers are Mukund Aagiwal (AIR-1), Anmol Kirar (AIR-18), Aarjav Jain (AIR-26), Manasi Shukla (AIR-431),Aarohi Arjariya (AIR-430)

CA Rajat Dhanuka, Chairman of the ICAI Indore Branch, said, "The results are “prestigious and historic,” especially with Mukund Aagiwal securing AIR-1 in the Final exam. He congratulated all successful students and extended best wishes for their future."

CA Anand Jain, Regional Council Member said, "The consistent performance reflects the growing academic excellence of the Indore branch."