Indore News: 30K Pulling Out Of Anganwadi Meals Every Month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On an average, every month 30,146 beneficiaries have been opting out of Anganwadi Hot Cooked Meal (HCM) and Take Home Ration (THR) schemes, vital programmes meant to provide nutrition to children and mothers through the centres.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department’s data from December 2024 to September 2025 reflects a picture of neglect and disillusionment.

The data show that 24,269 beneficiaries opted out in December 2024, 23,683 in January 2025 and 24,408 in February.

By March, the figure rose to 26,071, escalating sharply to 31,273 in April and 35,413 in May, the highest monthly dropout. The pattern remained alarming through June (35,061), July (35,753), August (34,047) and September (31,483).

This data reflects an 18.8% average opt-out rate, showing a month-by-month erosion of trust. Families cite filthy kitchens, rodent infestations, unsafe drinking water and spoiled rations as primary reasons for withdrawal.

Many centres reportedly function without proper sanitation, storage facilities or regular inspections, forcing mothers to seek safer alternatives.

The data clearly says the decline is the direct result of administrative neglect. Anganwadi workers allege irregular ration supplies, lack of funds for repairs and absence of monitoring by higher officials. “When kitchens smell of damp grains and the food looks stale, how can we expect mothers to trust the system?” said a worker.