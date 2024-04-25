 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Amit Shah To Stay Night In Bhopal Ahead Of Phase-2 Voting, Police On High Alert
Amit Shah will address rallies in phase-3 bound Guna and Rajgarh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bhopal on Thursday late in the in the evening and will spend the night in the state capital. He will fly from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and is expected to reach Bhopal around 8:30 p.m. He will stay overnight at the Taj, by the lakeside, in Bhopal.

According to the information, there are no events scheduled for Amit Shah in Bhopal. The police and administration are on high alert in Bhopal in view of the Union Minister's night stay plan. Police forces have been deployed along the route to the Taj Hotel, and thorough checks are being conducted on people coming to and from the hotel.

Shah, on Friday, will leave by helicopter for phase-3-bound seats. He will address rallies in Guna for Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He will then proceed to Khilchipur in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency, where he will address another public gathering in support of BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar, who will be contesting against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Voting will be held across nine seats in the third phase on May 7. Apart from Guna and Rajgarh, voting is scheduled in Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Betul.

Both rivals—former CM Digvijaya Singh from the Congress and Jyotiraditya Scindia from the BJP—will be contesting in this phase.

