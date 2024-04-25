Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sachin Pilot Kicks Off Election Campaign In Ujjain; Will Rally Mandsaur, Dewas Shortly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Lok Sabha Elections Loom, Sachin Pilot, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), visited Ujjain as part of his election campaign in state on Thursday. He addressed a rally in Ujjain at 11 am.

Later in the day, he is set to continue his campaign with rallies scheduled in Mandsaur at 1:30 pm and Dewas at 3:40 pm.

INC Leader Shri Sachin Pilot to address Election Rallies in Madhya Pradesh today ⚡️



Ujjain at 11 a.m.

Mandsaur at 1:30 p.m.

Balon (Devas) at 3:40 p.m.



Stay tune 📌#LokSabhaElections2024 #CongressManifesto pic.twitter.com/lYwtfxtslf — Amock (@y0geshtweets) April 25, 2024

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies gear up for the fourth phase of polling scheduled on May 13, 2024. Constituencies including Dewas, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone, and Khandwa are set to cast their votes in this phase of the elections. As part of the nationwide Lok Sabha elections 2024, MP is divided into multiple phases.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will take place over four phases, with the upcoming three phases scheduled for April 26, May 7, and May 13. Vote counting is set for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh boasts 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, ranking it as the sixth-largest state in terms of representatives it sends to the Lower House. Among these, 10 seats are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), while the remaining 19 are unreserved.



