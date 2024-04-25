Hoshangabad Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to hold the second round of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on April 26. Voting will begin across six seats, including Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, and Hoshangabad, at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Key Contenders

BJP's Darshan Singh Choudhary will contest against Congress' Sanjay Sharma for the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat. The BJP fielded its three-time MP, Uday Pratap Singh, in assembly elections and gave Lok Sabha tickets to Choudhary.

Though Congress' Sharma holds good popularity in the BJP's traditional seat, Hoshangabad, the saffron party's charm will provide strong support to Choudhary.

Hoshangabad parliamentary constituency is made up of eight assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Hoshangabad (4), Narsinghpur (3), and Raisen (1) districts.

What does the data say?

Well, in its 15-year history, the BJP has not even once lost the Hoshangabad seat.

2019 Lok Sabha results

The seat had 1,706,141 electors in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and 1,265,869 valid votes were cast overall. With 877,927 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party's Uday Pratap Singh won over Indian National Congress candidate Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh, who received 324,245 votes, a substantial margin of 553,682 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha results

In 2014, BJP's Uday Pratap Singh regained his seat with over 6.69 lakh votes, defeating his strongest rival, Congress' Devendra Patel "Guddu Bhaiya" by a huge margin of 3.89 lakh votes.

2009 Lok Sabha results

In the 2009 elections, Uday Pratap Singh retained his seat with 3.39 lakh votes, barely beating out BJP's Rampal Singh by 19k votes.

Voters percentage

The total number of voters in Hoshangabad constituency stand at 18.5 lakh, of which 9.5 lakh are males and 8.9 lakh are females.

The caste divisions are as follows: 16.6% (2.8 lakh) SC voters, 12.5% (2.1 lakh) are ST voters, nearly 3.9% (65k) are Muslim voters as per 2011 Census.

Region wise: 12.4 lakh rural voters surpass 4.48 lakh urban voters.