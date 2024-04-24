Satna Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

BJP MP, Ganesh Singh, VS Congress sitting MLA, Satna Siddharth Shukla Kushwaha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As six seats in Madhya Pradesh go to polling in Phase 2, scheduled for April 26, all eyes are on the Satna Lok Sabha seat.

Like how Chhindwara is the hottest Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, Satna in the state's Baghelkhand region is bound to witness an equally interesting battle.

The BJP has fielded its four-time sitting MP, Ganesh Singh, from this Brahmin seat against the Congress' sitting MLA from Satna, Siddharth Shukla Kushwaha.

What makes Satna an interesting poll field?

What makes this seat more interesting is the selection of candidates. Both Congress' Kushwaha and BJP's Singh were pitted against each other in the 2023 assembly elections as well, where Kushwaha defeated his stalwart opponent by 4000 votes.

Reason: It is believed that the locals in Satna are not happy with Ganesh Singh. In fact, there were reports that the angry public even raised slogans like "Ganesh Visrajan" against him.

However, Ganesh Singh has blamed his ex-colleague Ratnankar Chaturvedi, who left the BJP and fought the assembly elections on the BSP's ticket, thus dividing Brahman's votes.

A dive into data

2019 Lok Sabha Election data shows Ganesh Singh defeated Congress' Rajaram Tripathi by a whopping margin of 2.3 lakh votes.

Similarly, Singh beat Congress senior leader and five-time MLA from Sidhi by 8,000 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

What do opinion polls say?

India TV CNX opinion polls for Lok Sabha elections predict the BJP's victory in all 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh. However, if ground reports are to be believed, Satna is a tricky seat and can swing towards either party.

Brahmin votes will decide the winner here.

Total Voters

As many as 16.9 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Of these, there are 8.88 lakh males and 8.09 lakh are females.